topStoriesenglish2571541
NewsWorld
EARTHQUAKE IN TURKEY

WATCH: India's NDRF Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Earthquake-Hit Turkey; Amit Shah Says 'Proud'

India has launched "Operation Dost" to extend assistance to Turkey and Syria, where a magnitude 7.8 earthquake has so far killed more than 19,300 people.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: India's NDRF Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Earthquake-Hit Turkey; Amit Shah Says 'Proud'

New Delhi: A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is currently involved in relief and rescue operations in the earthquake-hit Turkey, on Thursday (February 9) successfully rescued a six-year-old girl from under the rubble in Gaziantep, the epicenter of the powerful quake that struck on Monday. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the video clip of the rescue operation and heaped praise on the NDRF.

"Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city," he said.

"Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are committed to making NDRF the world’s leading disaster response force," Shah added.

India has launched 'Operation Dost' to help earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria

It is notable that India has launched "Operation Dost" to extend assistance to Turkey and Syria, where Monday's magnitude 7.8 quake has so far killed more than 19,300 people.

The NDRF is working to extricate live victims from under the rubble and providing first-aid to the injured, before handing them over to medical response authorities.

The force is using chip and stone cutters to breach fallen concrete slabs and other infrastructure and has deep radars that pick up feeble sounds like the heartbeat or sound of a person.

Seven four-wheeled vehicles and trucks, apart from four canines, were sent along the three teams that were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy lift aircraft from the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad to the Adana airport in Turkey.

Live Tv

Earthquake in TurkeyTurkey Earthquakesyria earthquakeNDRFAmit Shah

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?