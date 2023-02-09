WATCH: India's NDRF Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Earthquake-Hit Turkey; Amit Shah Says 'Proud'

New Delhi: A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is currently involved in relief and rescue operations in the earthquake-hit Turkey, on Thursday (February 9) successfully rescued a six-year-old girl from under the rubble in Gaziantep, the epicenter of the powerful quake that struck on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared the video clip of the rescue operation and heaped praise on the NDRF.

Proud of our NDRF.



In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.



Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2023

India has launched 'Operation Dost' to help earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria

It is notable that India has launched "Operation Dost" to extend assistance to Turkey and Syria, where Monday's magnitude 7.8 quake has so far killed more than 19,300 people.

The NDRF is working to extricate live victims from under the rubble and providing first-aid to the injured, before handing them over to medical response authorities.

The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people.#OperationDost https://t.co/D9ATv2rfAV pic.twitter.com/zFFI85t2sG February 9, 2023

The force is using chip and stone cutters to breach fallen concrete slabs and other infrastructure and has deep radars that pick up feeble sounds like the heartbeat or sound of a person.

Seven four-wheeled vehicles and trucks, apart from four canines, were sent along the three teams that were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy lift aircraft from the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad to the Adana airport in Turkey.