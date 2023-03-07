'We Can't Switch Our Mics On In Parliament': Rahul Gandhi Tells British MPs

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi-led government during his UK tour, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (March 6, 2023) told British parliamentarians that functioning microphones in the Indian Parliament are often silenced against the Opposition. During an event organised by veteran Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Virendra Sharma in the Grand Committee Room within the House of Commons in London, Gandhi used a faulty microphone in the room to make his point about what he described as a "stifling" of Opposition in India.

"Our mics are not out of order, they are functioning, but you still can't switch them on. That's happened to me a number of times while I am speaking," Gandhi told the gathering, in response to a question about sharing his experience of being a politician in India with his British counterparts.

The Wayanad MP stated that they were not allowed to discuss demonetisation, which he said was a "disastrous financial decision".

Opposition leaders not allowed to discuss several topics

Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition leaders were not allowed to discuss several topics including the GST.

"Chinese troops entering Indian territory -- we were not allowed to discuss. I remember a Parliament where there were vibrant discussions, heated debates, arguments, and disagreements but we had a conversation. And, that's frankly what we miss in Parliament. We have to use debates to fit in other debates. There is a stifling that is going on," the former Congress chief said.

Congress has successfully 'ruled country for many, many years'

During the meeting, Indian-origin peer Lord Navnit Dholakia asked Rahul Gandhi about the Congress Party's delivery record, to which he blamed a "propaganda machine" that does not reflect a "strong undercurrent" against the government.

He also pointed out that the Congress had successfully "ruled the country for many, many years" and dismissed what he dubbed as a flawed media narrative against the Opposition party's electoral prospects in the future.

"This idea that the BJP is unbeatable is a narrative that is being created. It was the same narrative in the media in 2004, about India shining and when the result came it was a shock for the BJP. So, I don't buy the narrative in the media. I listen to the people on the ground," he said, adding that he is "pretty confident" of bringing the Opposition together on one platform.

When asked about his "hopes and dreams" for India, he said that the "future of India is very good as long as we can take care of this turbulent period we are going through where our structures are being attacked".

Shri @RahulGandhi had an insightful interaction with UK’s Members of Parliament, respected academics, journalists, community leaders and leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress at the Grand Committee Room, UK Parliament, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/cqSPRIAALR — Congress (@INCIndia) March 6, 2023

"It is in the DNA of our country to be affectionate," he added.

Congress would focus on protecting Indian democracy

On India-UK relations, Rahul Gandhi admitted that a lot has already been done to strengthen bilateral ties and said a Congress-led government would focus on creating greater employment opportunities and also protecting Indian democracy.

"Democracy in India is a global public good. India is big enough, and if democracy is weakened in India, it is weakened on the planet. India's democracy is three times the size of the US and Europe and if this democracy crumbles, it will be a huge setback for democracy on the planet," he said.

The gathering of parliamentarians included Indian-origin Labour MPs Seema Malhotra, Navendu Mishra, Valerie Vaz and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi as well as Kim Leadbeater and Gareth Thomas, among others.