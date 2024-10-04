Who Is Hashem Safieddine, Possible Successor To Slain Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah?

The clash between Israel and Hezbollah continued even days after eliminating the militant group's chief, Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has now claimed to have killed Hashem Safieddine, who was likely to be the next chief of Hezbollah. According to the reports, this development comes as Lebanon prepares for a secret ceremony to cremate Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel's latest strike in Beirut has sent shockwaves throughout Lebanon, Iran, and Hezbollah circles. However, there has been no confirmation of Safieddine's death from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities. A Reuters report citing local sources indicates that Safieddine may have survived the Israeli attack.

Who Is Hashem Safieddine?

Hashem Safieddine, likely successor to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, was born in southern Lebanon in the early 1960s and is one of Hezbollah's founding members. According to reports, he joined the Shiite Muslim group in the 1980s during Lebanon's civil war. Safieddine held various positions, including political, spiritual, and cultural leadership roles as well as overseeing the group's military activities at one point and mostly wore a black turban, signifying his status as a respected Shiite cleric.

As per the reports, Safieddine studied in Iran, where he formed strong ties with Tehran during his religious studies in Qom before returning to Lebanon to work for Hezbollah.

He has received significant growth and held the group's highest council position in 1995. later, in 1998, he was elected to lead the party's executive council, a role that Nasrallah held before becoming Hezbollah's secretary-general in 1992.