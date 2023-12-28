'Wish Our Friends Every Success...': Russian President Putin On Lok Sabha Polls 2024

Months ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls 2024, India has received best wishes from one of the unexpected quarters. During a meeting with External Affairs Minister D S Jaishankar, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished 'our friends every success' and hoped that 'traditional conventional friendly ties' will persist between India and Russia 'no matter what the alignment of political forces' is.

Putin also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia. "We will be glad to see our friend, Prime Minister Modi in Russia," Vladimir Putin said. He said that during PM Modi's visit, the two leaders would be able to discuss all the relevant, current issues and talk about the prospects of the Russian and Indian relationship.

Putin also said that Russia is gratified that despite the global turmoil, the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow has been progressing incrementally.

During a joint media appearance, Jaishankar expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi and President Putin would meet for their annual summit next year, highlighting the frequent contact between the two leaders.

The summit between the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President is a key institutional dialogue mechanism in their strategic partnership, with 21 annual summits having taken place alternately in India and Russia. The most recent summit occurred in New Delhi in December 2021.