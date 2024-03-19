Yemeni Army Claims Of Targeting American Vessel 'Mado' In Red Sea

In an open admission amid the Israel-Gaza war, the Yemeni army has claimed to have attacked an American vessel 'Mado' in the Red Sea. The army said that they targeted the vessel's naval missiles and Israel's Eilat region with winged missiles. Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesman Yahya Saree said that the port of Eilat in the allegedly Israel-occupied territories with several cruise missiles. According to maritime shipping trackers, an LPG tanker flying the Marshall Islands flag is en route from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Houthis have labelled it as American.

Saree also announced the new operations of the Yemeni army against American and Israeli regimes. Since mid-November, Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched drones and missiles multiple times at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region. They claim to be acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza. These attacks have caused disruptions in global shipping, compelling companies to undertake longer and costlier routes around southern Africa.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response. Saree added that Yemen's military operations will not stop until the attack on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the blockade on them ends.