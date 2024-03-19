NewsWorld
YEMEN

Yemeni Army Claims Of Targeting American Vessel 'Mado' In Red Sea

Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesman Yahya Saree said that the port of Eilat in the allegedly Israel-occupied territories with several cruise missiles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 08:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yemeni Army Claims Of Targeting American Vessel 'Mado' In Red Sea

In an open admission amid the Israel-Gaza war, the Yemeni army has claimed to have attacked an American vessel 'Mado' in the Red Sea. The army said that they targeted the vessel's naval missiles and Israel's Eilat region with winged missiles. Yemeni Armed Forces’ spokesman Yahya Saree said that the port of Eilat in the allegedly Israel-occupied territories with several cruise missiles. According to maritime shipping trackers, an LPG tanker flying the Marshall Islands flag is en route from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Houthis have labelled it as American.

Saree also announced the new operations of the Yemeni army against American and Israeli regimes. Since mid-November, Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched drones and missiles multiple times at international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region. They claim to be acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza. These attacks have caused disruptions in global shipping, compelling companies to undertake longer and costlier routes around southern Africa.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response. Saree added that Yemen's military operations will not stop until the attack on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the blockade on them ends.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?