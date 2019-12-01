11 people injured in New Orleans shooting incident, two critical; one detained

NEW ORLEANS: At least 11 people were shot in a shooting incident in the New Orleans' French Quarter early on Sunday. The incident took place after a suspect opened fire on Canal Street in New Orleans' famed French Quarter around 3.30 am on Sunday.

Two of those who were hospitalised are said to be in critical condition. NOPD Supt Shaun Ferguson confirmed that a person has been detained in this connection.

He, however, said that it is still unclear if the man detained by the police was involved in the shooting incident. No arrests had been made, he said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is close to many hotels.

Ferguson said that the police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University that’s played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.