हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

44 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan

Out of the total, 15 migrants of Udaipur, 11 of Pali, six of Jalore and 12 living in Barmer were awarded Indian citizenship.

44 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan
File photo

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has granted Indian citizenship to 44 Pakistani migrants living in the state since January this year under a special campaign, a senior official said on Thursday. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said in a statement that Indian citizenship was awarded to 44 Pakistani migrants.

He said the migrants had been living in the country from long time. Out of the total, 15 migrants of Udaipur, 11 of Pali, six of Jalore and 12 living in Barmer were awarded Indian citizenship. The cases had been pending for long due to deficiency in documents, he added.

Tags:
RajasthanPakistani migrantsRajasthan Governmentindian citizenship
Next
Story

Vayushakti 2019: IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft to demonstrate its ground attack capabilities

Must Watch

PT14M24S

CCTV footage of Jammu grenade attack, one succumbs to injury