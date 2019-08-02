7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's west coast, tsunami warning issued

JAKARTA: A strong earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck the west coast of Indonesia on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said that the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck just after 8 AM ET.

According to the US agency, the epicenter was 65 miles from the city of Tugu Hilir in the province of Banten, on the island of Java.

However, the Indonesian agencies and media reported that it was a 7.4 magnitude strong earthquake which hit the country's west coast.

A tsunami warning has been issued by the Indonesian authorities.

After the earthquake struck, tremors were felt in Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, prompting people to run out of their homes.

The epicenter was 147 km southwest of Sumur, Banten, with a depth of 10 km, The Jakarta Post said.

The official Twitter account of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has confirmed in a tweet that there was a 7.4-magnitude earthquake, said Jakarta Post.

The BMKG has issued a tsunami warning, it added.