हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Surendranagar mishap

7 people charred to death after car collides with truck in Gujarat's Surendranagar

A speeding car collided with a dumper truck in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. 7 members of two families were charred to death in the accident.

7 people charred to death after car collides with truck in Gujarat&#039;s Surendranagar
Photo courtesy: ANI

Surendranagar: At least seven people were killed in an accident in Surendranagar district in Gujarat. The incident took place near Kherwa village in Patadi Tehsil in Surendranagar district.
The incident took place after the speeding car collided with a dumper truck and caught fire thereafter. At least seven occupants of the car, all members of two families, were charred to death in the accident.
A woman was rescued from the SUV and admitted to a hospital, the officer was quoted by PTI. He said she is the lone survivor of the accident.
 

According to the police, the driver of the car has been on the run after the incident. The deceased are identified as Ramesh Nai (38), his wife Kailashben (35) and their children Sunni (12) and Shital (8)--all from Korda village, and their relatives Haresh Nai (35), his wife Sejalben (32) and son Harshil (6), who hailed from Nanapura village, deputy superintendent of police PK Patel was quoted by PTI. "An investigation is underway," he said.

Live TV

Tags:
Surendranagar mishapSurendranagarGujaratSurendranagar road mishap
Next
Story

Work is on to double India's oil refining capacity in next five years, says PM Narendra Modi
  • 90,50,597Confirmed
  • 1,32,726Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M5S

Nagrota encounter: JeM terrorists were in constant touch with Pakistani handlers