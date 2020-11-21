7 people charred to death after car collides with truck in Gujarat's Surendranagar

Surendranagar: At least seven people were killed in an accident in Surendranagar district in Gujarat. The incident took place near Kherwa village in Patadi Tehsil in Surendranagar district.

The incident took place after the speeding car collided with a dumper truck and caught fire thereafter. At least seven occupants of the car, all members of two families, were charred to death in the accident.

A woman was rescued from the SUV and admitted to a hospital, the officer was quoted by PTI. He said she is the lone survivor of the accident.



According to the police, the driver of the car has been on the run after the incident. The deceased are identified as Ramesh Nai (38), his wife Kailashben (35) and their children Sunni (12) and Shital (8)--all from Korda village, and their relatives Haresh Nai (35), his wife Sejalben (32) and son Harshil (6), who hailed from Nanapura village, deputy superintendent of police PK Patel was quoted by PTI. "An investigation is underway," he said.

