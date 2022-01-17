Uttarakhand Election 2022 Opinion Poll Result: BJP still dominates in Garhwal region with 43% vote share

17 January 2022, 20:12 PM
Uttarakhand Opinion Poll: Overall Vote Share
Uttarakhand Overall opinion poll
BJP: 33 seats
Cong: 35 seats
AAP: 1seat
OTH: 1seat
Congress gains in Kumayun region with 18-20 seats.
The trend shows anti-incumbency factor is working against the ruling BJP.
AAP is gaining in both the regions of Garhwal and Kumayun with 13.8% and 10.45% respectively.
Of 6 Kumayun region, which has 29 seats, BJP to get 9-11 seats with 37.8% vote share
CONG: 18-20 (41.6%)
AAP: 0-1, (10.45%)
OTH: 0 (10.2%)
Garhwal's choice for the post of CM
Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP): 23%
Harish Rawat (CONG): 43 %
Anil Baluni (BJP): 17%
Col Ajay Kothiyal(AAP): 8%
OTH: 09 %
How many seats to whom in Garhwal
BJP: 22-24 ( 23)
Cong: 15-17 ( 16)
AAP: 0-1 (1)
OTH: 0-1 (1)
Garhwal region: vote swings
BJP 43%
Congress: 38%
AAP 13.8%
Others 5.2%