Uttarakhand Election 2022 Opinion Poll Result: BJP still dominates in Garhwal region with 43% vote share

‘Janta Ka Mood’ is the biggest opinion poll and has received approximately 10 lakh responses from people of the five states.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 17, 2022 - 20:16
Comments |

New Delhi: As the country gears up for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, Zee News has conducted India's biggest Opinion Poll to predict the voter’s mood in all 5 poll-bound states. 

While Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14, Punjab will vote on January 20 - in a single-phase election. Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3. UP will vote in 7 phases on these dates: February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27; March 3 and 7.

Uttarakhand will vote on February 14 in a single-phased election and the result will be announced on March 10, 2022.

Watch the Biggest Opinion Poll for Uttarakhand Here

17 January 2022, 20:12 PM

Uttarakhand Opinion Poll: Overall Vote Share

 

17 January 2022, 20:08 PM

Uttarakhand Overall opinion poll

BJP: 33 seats

Cong: 35 seats

AAP: 1seat

OTH: 1seat

 

17 January 2022, 19:59 PM

Congress gains in Kumayun region with 18-20 seats. 

17 January 2022, 19:55 PM

17 January 2022, 19:53 PM

The trend shows anti-incumbency factor is working against the ruling BJP. 

17 January 2022, 19:51 PM

AAP is gaining in both the regions of Garhwal and Kumayun with 13.8% and 10.45% respectively.

17 January 2022, 19:47 PM

Of 6 Kumayun region, which has 29 seats, BJP to get 9-11 seats with 37.8% vote share

CONG: 18-20 (41.6%)

AAP: 0-1, (10.45%)

OTH: 0  (10.2%)

17 January 2022, 19:31 PM

Garhwal's choice for the post of CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami (BJP): 23%

Harish Rawat (CONG): 43 %

Anil Baluni (BJP): 17%

Col Ajay Kothiyal(AAP): 8%

OTH: 09 %

17 January 2022, 19:19 PM

How many seats to whom in Garhwal

BJP: 22-24 ( 23)

Cong: 15-17 ( 16)

AAP: 0-1 (1)

OTH: 0-1 (1)

 

17 January 2022, 19:17 PM

Garhwal region: vote swings 

BJP 43%

Congress: 38%

AAP 13.8%

Others 5.2%

