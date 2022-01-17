Uttarakhand Election 2022 Opinion Poll Result: BJP still dominates in Garhwal region with 43% vote share

New Delhi: As the country gears up for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, Zee News has conducted India's biggest Opinion Poll to predict the voter’s mood in all 5 poll-bound states.

While Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14, Punjab will vote on January 20 - in a single-phase election. Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3. UP will vote in 7 phases on these dates: February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27; March 3 and 7.

Uttarakhand will vote on February 14 in a single-phased election and the result will be announced on March 10, 2022.

