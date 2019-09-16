Ace shooter Heena Sidhu slams Malala Yousafzai over her remarks on Kashmir

Indian star shooter Heena Sidhu lambasted Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai over her remarks on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter on Saturday, the Pakistani education activist had urged the United Nations to act and work towards helping Kashmiri children return to school amid the ongoing restrictions in the valley.

Reacting to this, Sidhu asked if Malala suggested handing over Kashmir to Pakistan. Sidhu highlighted the plight of education in Pakistan and jibed saying that girls "like yourself have had tooooo good of an education that you nearly lost your life and ran away from your country never to return".

The shooter also asked Malala to first go back to Pakistan before commenting on Kashmir. "Ok so you propose handing over Kashmir to Pakistan because over there girls like yourself have had tooooo good of an education that you nearly lost your life and ran away from your country never to return. Why dont you show us by going back to Pakistan first??" tweeted Sidhu.

The Centre on August 5 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

In a series of tweets, Malala shared the details of alleged correspondence with people over the past week belonging to various walks of life, including journalists, human rights lawyers and students.

"I am deeply concerned about reports of 4,000 people, including children, arbitrarily arrested and jailed, about students who haven`t been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes. I wanted to hear directly from girls living in Kashmir right now. It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get their stories because of the communications blackout. Kashmiris are cut off from the world and unable to make their voices heard," she wrote.