Six killed as godown catches fire in Ahmedabad; PM Narendra Modi pays condolences

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 4, 2020) paid his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives when a portion of a godown of chemicals reportedly collapsed after a powerful explosion due to fire in Ahmedabad.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," tweeted PM Modi.

According to the latest reports, six people have been killed in the fire, while eight others have sustained injuries.

"At least 14 persons have been pulled out of the debris so far and the rescue operation is going on," said a senior fire official.

He added that the godown was located on Pirana-Piplaj Road which is an industrial area.

Chief Fire Officer MF Dastur said, "Fire personnel rushed to the spot upon learning about the explosion and pulled out 14 persons from the rubble till now. All were shifted to LG Hospital in '108' ambulances."

He added that machinery has been used to break concrete slabs to extricate the trapped people.

"The chemical godown building caved in following an explosion. The rescue operation is still underway. We have initiated an inquiry into this incident," informed Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Munia.

(With inputs from agencies)

