Air quality improves in Delhi for second consecutive day, AQI reaches 'Satisfactory' category

The air pollution levels in the national capital and areas around it continued to dip further for the second consecutive day on Friday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the 'Satisfactory' category. The city has been reeling under severe air pollution since the fag-end of October. In the morning the AQI in Delhi docked at 97, according to the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI was recorded the highest in Dhirpur at 158, followed by Delhi University at 124, Ayanagar at 116, IIT Delhi at 100, Chandni Chowk at 94, Airport (T3) at 92, Mathura Road at 88, Lodhi Road at 83, and Pusa at 73. The AQI in Noida stood at 92 and Gurugram at 116.

Light rain and wind speed in some areas of Delhi NCR on Wednesday is the reason that the level of pollution has come down. Under the influence of Western disturbance fairly widespread precipitation recorded in consecutive days which led to the improvement in air quality.

The SAFAR model forecast suggests AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally to Poor category until November 30. The estimated fire counts are 147 and stubble transport-level winds are easterly. Hence, no significant stubble impact is expected in Delhi for Friday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered `good`, 51-100 `satisfactory`, 101-200 `moderate`, 201-300 `poor`, 301-400 `very poor` and 401-500 is marked as `severe`. An AQI above 500 falls in the `severe plus` category.

During winter each year, most of northern India suffers from a spike in toxicity in the air due to the change in weather patterns and crop residue burning in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.