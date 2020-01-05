Al-Shabab attacks US military base in Kenya, no casualty reported

Amid the US-Iran escalating tensions, a military base in Kenya used by the US military personnel was attacked by Somalian group Al-Shabab on Sunday. No casualty has been reported.

The Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) in a statement said that an "unsuccessful breach" was made to breach the Manda Air Strip. The statement said: "Four terrorist bodies have so far been found. The airstrip is safe. Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going."

Al-Shabab issued a statement taking responsibility for the attack on the military base. "Seven aircraft and three military vehicles were destroyed in the attack," the group claimed. Al-Shabab is an affiliation of Al Qaeda and has been responsible for carrying out several other terrorist attacks in Nairobi and Mogadishu.

On Saturday, a rocket was fired near the US embassy in Baghdad though no casualty has been reported. The rocket fell inside the city's Green Zone which is a heavily fortified area housing government buildings and foreign missions, Reuters said in a report.

Tensions have escalated in the region after US airstrikes killed Qassem Soleimani commander of Iran`s elite Quds Force on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Soleimani was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran and his killing has caused a huge uproar worldwide. The US, on the other hand, had declared Soleimani as a designated terrorist and have blamed him for carrying out several terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile, India and several other countries have expressed their concern over the escalating tension between the US and Iran. "The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, adding, "It is vital that the situation does not escalate further."