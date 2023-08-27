Advertisement
American Indian Entrepreneur Rajat Tiwari Ventures Into Entertainment And Food Industries

Tiwari is gearing up to make substantial investments in these sectors, emphasizing the vast potential they hold within India's booming markets.

|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Diversifying his business, American Indian capitalist Rajat Tiwari has set his sights on the entertainment and food industries, with a focus on promoting his local roots in Rajasthan and supporting untapped talent. Tiwari is gearing up to make substantial investments in these sectors, emphasizing the vast potential they hold within India's booming markets.

Entertainment Industry Expansion

Recognizing the immense allure of the Indian entertainment industry, Tiwari has made a strategic decision to invest in Bollywood and nurture budding talent on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. He aims to provide opportunities to individuals who have been overlooked due to nepotism, lack of connections, or financial constraints. 

Culinary Endeavors

In a bid to tap into one of the world's largest markets, Tiwari is starting a culinary venture as well. His plan involves launching a chain of vegetarian restaurants, with the inaugural phase set to take place in the UAE and India. Tiwari envisions his restaurant chain becoming a global phenomenon, eventually expanding to Europe and North America.

Tiwari's investment plans are expected to create new job opportunities besides helping local talent.

