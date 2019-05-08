US: 8 students injured in Denver school shooting, several critical

Denver [USA]: At least eight students were injured in a shooting at a school in suburban Denver in US state of Colorado on Tuesday, with several in critical condition. Two male suspects - an adult and a juvenile - have been taken into custody, authorities said.

"7 possibly 8 students have been injured. Two shooters in custody. SWAT still clearing school. Students being bused to Northridge Rec Center. Parents please have patience with reunification process," initially tweeted the Douglas County (DC) Sheriff`s Office. Authorities later confirmed that eight students were injured in the incident.

Critically injured students have shifted to area hospitals.

The shooting started around 2 pm in STEM School Highlands Ranch which has over 1,800 students, said reports. The shooters walked inside premises and "got deep inside the school," engaging students in two separate locations, Sheriff Spurlock said at a media brief, reported CNN.

#stemshooting Sheriff says suspects 1 adult male, 1 juv male in custody. No other suspects. 8 students injured, several critical, area hospitals. No staff or officers injured. Working with DA to get search warrants for suspect car at school and suspects' homes. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 7, 2019

"Sheriff says suspects 1 adult male, 1 juv male in custody. No other suspects. 8 students injured, several critical, area hospitals. No staff or officers injured. Working with DA to get search warrants for suspect car at school and suspects' homes. Sheriff states suspects are students of STEM and were confronted by DCSO right away. This quick response helped save lives, says Spurlock. Will update here when have more info to release," DC Sheriff`s Office further tweeted.

The process of uniting students with parents are underway, added authorities. "If you are a host family of foreign exchange student from STEM, please respond to Target Store on Sgt John Stiles Bld in Highlands Ranch to reunify with your student," DC Sheriff`s Office said.