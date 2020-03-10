हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Panghal

Amit Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain win bronze in Asian Olympic Boxing qualifiers

Later on Tuesday (March 10, 2020), the six-time world champion M C Mary Kom who won her bout on Monday and secured a place in Tokyo Olympics will be in action.

Amit Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain win bronze in Asian Olympic Boxing qualifiers
Twitter/@Media_SAI

Boxers Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) settled for a bronze medal after their losses in their respective semi-final matches in the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers.

World number one Amit couldn't continue his form and lost to China's Jianguan Hu in the 52 kg category.

Whereas, Borgohain lost 0-5 against China's Hong Gu in the 69kg weight category.

The Sports Authority of India's official twitter handle tweeted, "#TOPSAthlete@Boxerpanghal and @LovlinaBorgohai secure the bronze medal in men's 52 kg and women's 69 kg at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifier. Both boxers have already secured their berths in #Tokyo2020."

 

World number one Amit Panghal (52kg) has already qualified for the Olympic Games on Monday after winning against Carlo Paalam of Philippines. 

While Assam's boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured her berth in 2020 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Maftunakhon Melieva of Uzbekistan in the quarter-final on Monday.

Later on Tuesday, the six-time world champion M C Mary Kom who won her bout on Monday and secured a place in Tokyo Olympics will be in action.

Simranjit Kaur, Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, and Ashish Kumar will also try to win their bouts later on Tuesday.

Sachin Kumar (81kg) who had lost his quarter-final match will get another chance with a box-off opportunity.

Eight Olympic seats have been booked by the Indian boxers till now in the competition.

Tags:
Amit PanghalLovlina BorgohainAsian Boxing Olympic QualifiersTokyo OlympicsJapan Olympics
Next
Story

Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani move to finals of Tokyo 2020 boxing test event

Must Watch

PT2M53S

MP Crisis: Scindia gets double offer from bjp