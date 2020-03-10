Amit Panghal, Lovlina Borgohain win bronze in Asian Olympic Boxing qualifiers

Boxers Amit Panghal and Lovlina Borgohain on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) settled for a bronze medal after their losses in their respective semi-final matches in the ongoing Asian Boxing Olympic qualifiers.

World number one Amit couldn't continue his form and lost to China's Jianguan Hu in the 52 kg category.

Whereas, Borgohain lost 0-5 against China's Hong Gu in the 69kg weight category.

The Sports Authority of India's official twitter handle tweeted, "#TOPSAthlete@Boxerpanghal and @LovlinaBorgohai secure the bronze medal in men's 52 kg and women's 69 kg at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualifier. Both boxers have already secured their berths in #Tokyo2020."

World number one Amit Panghal (52kg) has already qualified for the Olympic Games on Monday after winning against Carlo Paalam of Philippines.

While Assam's boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured her berth in 2020 Tokyo Olympics by defeating Maftunakhon Melieva of Uzbekistan in the quarter-final on Monday.

Later on Tuesday, the six-time world champion M C Mary Kom who won her bout on Monday and secured a place in Tokyo Olympics will be in action.

Simranjit Kaur, Pooja Rani, Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, and Ashish Kumar will also try to win their bouts later on Tuesday.

Sachin Kumar (81kg) who had lost his quarter-final match will get another chance with a box-off opportunity.

Eight Olympic seats have been booked by the Indian boxers till now in the competition.