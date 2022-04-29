HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday broke down while addressing a vast gathering of his supporters near Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan.

According to news agency ANI, the AIMIM chief was talking about the bulldozer row - incidents of homes and shops of Muslims being bulldozed in several states - when he became emotional. During his speech, he alleged that ''attempts are being made to wipe out the Muslims from the country.''

#WATCH | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi breaks down while addressing a gathering on the last Friday of Ramzan at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/GCTjQeU38R — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

The AIMIM leader added that he gets calls every day about the 'instances of injustice' happening to the Muslims in the country.

"People are calling and telling me about atrocities being done to them, their villages and shops are being demolished. One should not lose hope, there's no need to worry. We'll face it with patience but will never raze a home," Owaisi said, according to ANI.

People are calling and telling me about atrocities being done to them, their villages and shops are being demolished. One should not lose hope, there's no need to worry. We'll face it with patience but will never raze a home: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/DDYe0K2RXl — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2022

He even warned PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP govt at the Centre that the Indian Muslims will never bow to such atrocities.

“Listen, Modi and Amit Shah. We will not bow before you. We are those who bow before Allah. Allah is enough for us,” Owaisi said as he recounted the recent incident of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

The AIMIM Hyderabad MP then urged Muslims ''not to lose hope and courage.''