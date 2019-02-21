Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign to contact beneficiaries of welfare schemes from Andhra Pradesh

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah will on Thursday launch his party's nationwide exercise to contact over 22 crore beneficiaries of various welfare programmes of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in several states ahead of crucial Lok Sabha election 2019.

Shah will kick off the campaign from Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry city, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

The party aims to cover every beneficiary household under the programme as it seeks to retain power at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Amit Shah will also members of at least 50 families at Rajamundri who have benefitted from various welfare schemes of the BJP governments.

India currently has twenty-two crore beneficiaries.

The BJP said its workers have reached out to the beneficiaries and claimed many of them shared pictures of the party flag flying at their houses as part of its another campaign "Mera Parivaar Bhajapa Parivar" (My family, BJP family).

Shah will address party workers from four adjacent Lok Sabha constituencies and travel to Karnataka later in the day to attend other political programmes, the statement from the party said.