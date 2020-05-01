Andhra migrant worker who walked 150-km due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown to reach home dies

Chittoor: A 28-year-old migrant building construction worker who had left for his native village in Andhra Pradesh from Bangalore after walking for almost 150-km due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, collapsed just as he reached very close to his village Mittapalle in Chittoor district.

Tragically, due to fears of getting COVID-19 infection, no one came to his rescue.

After his death, the villagers of Mittapalle didn't allow his body to be taken to his home for his last rites. The deceased has been identified as Hariprasad (28).

His friends and family members didn’t even touch his body fearing that he might have died due to the COVID-19 infection.

After receiving information from the locals, the police along with the medical and health department officials rushed to Mittapalle village to take stock of the situation.

Medical and health department officials collected the samples from the dead body and later declared that he was tested COVID-19 negative.

Hariprasad, who was a worker in the construction sector, was a TB patient. Due to a long walk in high temperature and dehydration, he died on Wednesday.

With the help of police, family members of Hariprasad conducted his last rites on Thursday.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC which comes under unnatural death and investigation is on.