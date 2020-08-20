हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ammonia gas leak

Andhra Pradesh: 26 people hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in Chittoor dairy firm

The incident took place in M Bandapalli area of Puthalapattu mandal of the district when the tank leakage occurred in a private dairy firm, Hatson.

At least 26 people were hospitalised late on Thursday evening after ammonia gas leak occurred in a dairy firm in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place in M Bandapalli area of Puthalapattu Mandal of the district where the tank leakage occurred in a private dairy firm, Hatsun. 

So far, 26 labourers have been effected. While some have been shifted to Chittoor Govt Hospital, the critical cases were rushed to the Vellore CMC Hospital in Tamil Nadu. The District Collector Narayana Bharat Guptha is monitoring the condition.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

