close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy set to expand cabinet, warns MLAs of future reshuffles

Ninety per cent of the cabinet is likely to be reconstituted following a mid-term review of the government's performance, said the new CM.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy set to expand cabinet, warns MLAs of future reshuffles

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who'll enter the State Secretariat for the first time on Saturday (June 8), is all set to expand his cabinet. Twenty state ministers are scheduled to take the oath of office on Saturday at Vijayawada.

State Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer the oath to the new council of Ministers at 11.49 am at a public function. Among the 25, five deputy chief ministers will swear in. The deputy CMs will be one each from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Castes, Minority and Kapu community.

Reddy has asked the legislators swearing-in tomorrow to mentally prepare themselves for future reshuffles and cabinet changes in the next two-and-half-years, sources told Zee Media. The new CM also added that 90 per cent of the team is likely to be reconstituted following a mid-term review of the government's performance.

“Targetting corruption during TDP government regime will be among the first priority,” Reddy said. He was speaking at a YSR Congress Legislature party meeting at Tadepalli in Guntur on Friday (June 7). 

Reddy, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 30, will enter into his Secretariat office for the first time on Saturday at 8.29 am. 

In an unprecedented move, Reddy decided to appoint five deputy chief ministers under him in a full 25-member Cabinet on Friday. He also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion's share. 

In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, one each from, Kapu and BC communities was made deputy CMs. 

Reddy-led YSR Congress swept the Andhra Assembly elections, winning 151 out of 175 seats.

Tags:
Jagan Mohan ReddyAndhra Pradesh Chief MinisterAndhra Pradesh cabinetDeputy Chief Minister
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh: 5 dead, 3 injured in car-lorry collision

Must Watch

PT3M27S

Top 25: Watch top news headlines