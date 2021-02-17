Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat election: Third phase of polling for 220 panchayats underway

Krishna: The third phase of gram panchayat elections for 12 village mandals in Machilipatnam city of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district commenced on Wednesday (February 17, 2021) morning at 6.30 am.

The district Collector of Krishna, AMD Imtiaz is supervising the polling process from an election control room and urged voters to exercise their right to vote in a peaceful way, ANI reported.

The election is being held for 196 Sarpanch posts and 1,440 ward members in Machilipatnam division, 29 Sarpanch posts, and 752 ward member positions became unanimous. A total of 2,246 polling stations has been set up.

As many as 638 are categorised as sensitive stations and 506 as hypersensitive stations. A total of 4,09,253 people are likelt to vote while the polling officials and staff are 5,978.

The polling process will be held till 3.30 PM following which the counting process will be start immediately.

The gram panchayat elections are being held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are the main parties contesting this election.