Andhra Pradesh Manabadi BIEAP Inter result 2020 declared, check bie.ap.gov.in

NEW DELHI: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) declared the Manabadi Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students at 4 pm on Friday (June 12).

The results were declared on the official website - bieap.gov.in as well as on the other websites like manabadi, schools9 and examresults.net.

The results were declared by Andhra Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

Nearly 8 to 10 lakh students appear for AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year. The results are declared by the board usually in the month of April. This year, however, the board results were delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Students obtaining 91-100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81-90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61-70 marks B2 grade, 51-60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35-40 marks D grade.

Here's how you can check your results:

* Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.

* Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020

* Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

* Varify your details before submitting it.

* Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

* Download your result in PDF format for future reference.

This year the results will be declared only through the online mode due to coronavirus outbreak.