close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Road accident

Andhra Pradesh: 10 killed, several injured as two vehicles collide in Kurnool district

 The accident occurred on NH 44, Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway, between a private bus and a Jeep.

Andhra Pradesh: 10 killed, several injured as two vehicles collide in Kurnool district

At least 10 people were killed and several injured on Saturday after two vehicles collided in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The accident occurred on NH 44, Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway, between a private bus and a Jeep, resulting in the death of those travelling in the Jeep. 

Live TV

The private bus belonged to SRS travels and was going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. According to locals, the Jeep reportedly rammed into bus resulting in fatalities. The death count is likely to increase. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals. 

The police have launched an investigation in the matter. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
Road accidentAndhra Pradesh road accidentKurnool road accident
Next
Story

Odisha: 5 Naxals killed in encounter in Koraput district

Must Watch

PT55S

Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Patna