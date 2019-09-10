close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muharram

Andhra Pradesh: Roof collapses during Muharram celebrations, 20 injured

According to reports, the injured were immediately rushed to Kurnool Government General Hospital and were given medical treatment. 

Andhra Pradesh: Roof collapses during Muharram celebrations, 20 injured
ANI grab

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, the roof extension of a building collapsed and the people standing on an beneath it suffered multiple injuries. As many as 20 people suffered injuries in the incident, which took place on late Monday during a Muharram procession in Bandameedi Thandrapadu village of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. 

According to reports, the injured were immediately rushed to Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. Of the 20 people, five are said to have sustained head and bone fractures.

According to information, the villagers had organized an event on the occasion of Muharram. And while people assembled at the function place, some of them were watching from the house rooftops. Suddenly, an extension of the house roof collapsed and the portion along with people standing on it fell down. 

It is believed that the roof extension could not hold the people standing on it. 

Tags:
MuharramBandameedi ThandrapaduAndhra PradeshMuharram processionKurnool
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh likely to receive heavy rainfall for next two days: IMD

Must Watch

PT51S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour