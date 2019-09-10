Andhra Pradesh: Roof collapses during Muharram celebrations, 20 injured

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, the roof extension of a building collapsed and the people standing on an beneath it suffered multiple injuries. As many as 20 people suffered injuries in the incident, which took place on late Monday during a Muharram procession in Bandameedi Thandrapadu village of Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the injured were immediately rushed to Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. Of the 20 people, five are said to have sustained head and bone fractures.

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Portion of a terrace collapsed during a Muharram procession, in B.thandrapadu village of Kurnool district, late last night. 20 people injured. They were later taken to a hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/k2tPpsouCC — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

According to information, the villagers had organized an event on the occasion of Muharram. And while people assembled at the function place, some of them were watching from the house rooftops. Suddenly, an extension of the house roof collapsed and the portion along with people standing on it fell down.

It is believed that the roof extension could not hold the people standing on it.