AP Inter Results 2023: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Results Likely To Be Released Soon At bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi- Steps To Check Here

AP Inter Results 2023: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIE AP Inter Results 2023 are expected to be released soon. According to reports, the AP Inter Results 2023 will be released in the second week of May. Once the inter results for first and second-year students are released, they will be published on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. However, students should be aware that official confirmation from BIE AP is required.

Students will be able to check their AP Inter Results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in after they are released. The Inter Results would also be made available on other third-party websites for candidates to view. Candidates must achieve at least 35% in order to pass the AP Inter Results 2023. Those who do not achieve the minimum passing marks will be required to take the IPASE tests or the BIE AP supplementary exam.

AP Inter Results 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website: www.bieap.apcfss.in.

Click on the link that reads 'AP Inter result 2023'.

Fill in the required details such as the roll number and other details in the space provided.

The AP Intermediate Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

The AP Inter 1st year Exams were held by BIE AP from March 15, 2023, to April 3, 2023. The AP inter 2nd-year exams took place between March 16 and April 4, 2023.