Godavari boat tragedy: 17 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 25

Devipatnam: The death toll in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village rose to 25 on Tuesday as 17 more bodies were recovered, an NDRF official said.

The rescue team on Tuesday recovered one body each from Pattiseema, Anguluru Coffer Dam and Polavaram Launch River while 10 bodies were recovered from Devipatnam.

The remaining bodies were recovered from Dawaleswaram and Atreyapuram Down Stream.

On Sunday, a tourist boat carrying 61 people on board capsized in the Godavari river. It is believed that the mishap took place due to overloading in the boat.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families.

He had also directed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on war-footing.