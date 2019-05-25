Jagan Mohan Reddy records highest victory margin in Andhra polls

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is all set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh next week, was elected to the state Assembly with the highest margin of over 90,000 votes while Malladi Vishnu of his party won the election with lowest margin of 25 votes.

Jagan Reddy was re-elected from Pulivendula constituency in Kadapa district with a margin of 90,110 over his nearest rival S.V. Satish Kumar Reddy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In 2014, the YSRCP leader had defeated the same TDP candidate by 75,243 votes, which was also the highest in the state.

This time, the second highest margin of 81,035 votes was achieved by YSRCP candidate Anna Ram Babu from Giddalur constituency.

YSRCP stormed to power, winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) could secure 23 seats. Jana Sena Party of actor Pawan Kalyan got one seat.

A total of six candidates, all belonging to YSRCP, were elected with the majority of over 50,000 votes. Out of 76 candidates who were elected with majority of 20,000 to 50,000 votes, 76 were from YSRCP. The remaining three were from TDP.

Malladi Vishnu of YSRCP was elected from Vijayawada Central with a margin of a mere 25 votes over his nearest rival of Bona Umamaheswara Rao of TDP. NOTA (None of the above) votes in this constituency were 1,016, about 41 times more than the margin of victory.

A candidate each of YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena won with a margin between 100 and 1,000 votes.

YSRCP, which won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, also secured highest majority. Y.S. Avinash Reddy, a cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy, retained Kadapa seat with a majority of over 3.80 lakh votes, the highest in the state. P.V. Midhun Reddy got second-highest majority of over 2.68 lakh votes as he retained Rajampet seat.

The lowest margin of 4,205 was recorded in Guntur where TDP`s Galla Jayadev retained the seat.

Notably, all the three TDP candidates elected to the Lok Sabha had a victory margin of less than 10,000 votes. Rammohan Naidu retained Srikakulam seat with a margin of 6,653 votes while Kesineni Nani was re-elected from Vijayawada with a victory margin of 8,726.