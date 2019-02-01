हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jayaram Chigurupati

Jayaram Chigurupati, Coastal Bank head and Express TV promoter, found dead in suspicious circumstances

Police investigations are currently underway.

Jayaram Chigurupati, Coastal Bank head and Express TV promoter, found dead in suspicious circumstances
ANI photo

Jayaram Chigurupati, Coastal Bank head and Express TV promoter, found dead in suspicious circumstances 

Hyderabad: Jayaram Chigurupati, the Director of Coastal Bank and Managing Director of Telugu news channel Express TV was found dead in suspicious circumstances on Thursday night.

Police recovered his body from a car on National Highway-65 near Nandigama Mandal, Krishna District on late Thursday night, reported news agency ANI.

 

His body was lying in the backseat of the car, said sources.

His body was lying in the backseat of the car on National Highway-65 near Nandigama Mandal, Krishna District.

Police investigations are currently underway.

Chigurupati was reportedly briefly arrested in 2017 over non-payment of employees’ salaries.

In his LinkedIn profile, Chigurupati calls himself a successful entrepreneur who “set up and owns several companies in the bio-pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry including Hemarus Therapeutics Limited in India and Hemarus LLC in the US.” 

With agency inputs

