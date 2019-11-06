Law to check sand mafia soon: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced new legislation to regulate and impose strict measures for violations in mining and transport of sand and also to check sand mafia apart from regulating the prices. The issue of sand shortage had rocked Andhra Pradesh politics with opposition TDP raising the issue on various platforms as a few construction workers had committed suicides due to lack of work owing to the sand shortage.

During a review meeting on sand held here, the Chief Minister told officials new legislation will be brought out soon and also an Ordinance will be brought out immediately which will be converted into law during the ensuing assembly session. The Chief Minister added that the Ordinance will specify the land fixation giving the powers to district collectors and concerned officials at constituency and district levels. Meanwhile, the sand distribution should be drastically increased.

A toll-free number will also be set up to address complaints on irregularities in the sale of sand. Further, it was also suggested that vigilance wing should be strengthened to check smuggling and technology should be used and CC Cameras should be set up at all the reaches.

The officials said that 83 of the 275 sand reaches are active. The supply was increased from 41,000 tonnes to 69,000 tonnes per day as the number of reaches was increased from 61 to 83. If the weather improves, between 15 and 30 days the supply can be increased to two to three lakh tonnes per day.