हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh disease

Mysterious disease in Andhra Pradesh left over 500 sick and claimed a life; here's what really happened

The mysterious disease in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru has so far left over 500 people sick.

Mysterious disease in Andhra Pradesh left over 500 sick and claimed a life; here&#039;s what really happened

A mysterious disease in Eluru city of Andhra Pradesh has so far claimed one life and left more than 500 people sick. The disease saw people suddenly falling unconscious after suffering from fits and nausea since December 5 (Saturday) night.

Based on the preliminary findings of the expert teams from AIIMS and other state and central institutions, health officials presented a report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday.

A CMO release said lead and nickel were found to be the causative agents for the mysterious disease, citing a report prepared by the AIIMS experts. Heavy metal content in drinking water and milk was primarily established as the root cause of the disease.

The symptoms, according to GGH doctors, included a bout of epilepsy for 3-5 minutes, memory loss for a few minutes, anxiety, vomiting, headache and back pain. "More tests are being conducted by Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, and other institutes and the results are expected soon.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of the heavy metal content in the patients' bodies and constantly monitor the treatment process," the CMO release added. According to the health authorities here, of the 505 persons infected, over 370 had recovered and another 120 were being treated in the hospital. Another 19 people were sent for better medicare to government hospitals in Vijayawada and Guntur.

Apart from experts deployed by the World Health Organisation, a three-member team drafted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare arrived in Eluru on Tuesday and went round the affected areas to collect samples. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas said the affected people were recovering well and there was no need to panic.

"Full details as to what triggered the mysterious disease will be known only after the central agencies submit their reports. Primarily, lead has been found to be the cause of the outbreak," he said.

Live TV

A special sanitation drive was undertaken in Eluru city and also in the adjoining rural pockets and Denduluru from where the cases were reported. Srinivas, who represents Eluru, went round the localities on Tuesday and inspected the overhead drinking water reservoirs and supervised the sanitation drive. 

with additional inputs from news agency PTI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andhra Pradesh diseaseMysterious disease
Next
Story

1 dead, over 250 admitted in hospital as mystery illness grips Andhra Pradesh's Eluru
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M5S

DNA: How effective is the movement of Hai-Hai in the era of Wi Fi?