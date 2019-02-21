हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to offer worship at Tirupati, address rally on Feb 22

AICC Secretary C D Meyyappan told PTI that Gandhi will land at the Renigunta airport here in the afternoon Friday and reach the hills by road.

Rahul Gandhi to offer worship at Tirupati, address rally on Feb 22
File photo

Tirupati: AICC President Rahul Gandhi will offer worship at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on Friday, a senior party functionary said.

AICC Secretary C D Meyyappan told PTI that Gandhi will land at the Renigunta airport here in the afternoon Friday and reach the hills by road.

After offering worship, he will come down to address a public meeting at Taraka Rama Stadium, Meyyappan, who is also in charge of Andhra Pradesh, said Thursday.

In the rally, Rahul Gandhi would speak out on the Special Category Status to thebifurcated Andhra Pradesh and other issues facing the nation, he said.

Thereafter Gandhi would fly back to New Delhi, he said. It was going to be Rahul Gandhi's maiden visit to the holy hills as President of the Congress, Meyyappan said.

He said in his capacity as AICC General Secretary Gandhi had visited the shrine.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiAICC chiefCongressRahul Gandhi Tirupati
Next
Story

Amit Shah hits back at Congress, says Nehru responsible for Kashmir issue

Must Watch

PT36M54S

Zee News visits houses of 46 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack