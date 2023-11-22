Visakhapatnam Shocker: Eight School Children Hurt As Auto Collides With Lorry

VIZAG: At least eight school-going children were seriously injured after an auto in which they were travelling collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on Wednesday morning. The horrifying crash took place near the Sangam Sarat Theatre in Visakhapatnam. According to news agency ANI, which shared the horrifying visuals of the accident, eight children from Bethany School were injured.

One of them is said to be critical at the moment.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Eight school children were injured in an accident when an auto collided with a lorry near Sangam Sarat Theatre in Visakhapatnam



Source: CCTV Footage from a local shop pic.twitter.com/sr9xaadUVo — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

The injured students were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sharing more details about the accident, DCP Srinivasa Rao said, ''An auto collided with a truck at Sangam Sarat Theatre junction in Visakhapatnam. Eight school children were injured and shifted to the hospital. Four of them have been discharged. Three students are undergoing treatment. One student's situation is critical.''

Visakhapatnam | An auto collided with a truck at Sangam Sarat Theatre junction in Visakhapatnam. Eight school children were injured and shifted to the hospital. Four of them have been discharged. Three students are undergoing treatment. One student's situation is critical: said… pic.twitter.com/nNht8WC64a — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

The truck driver and cleaner tried to flee but they were nabbed by the local auto drivers and handed over to the police. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the locality. The footage shows the auto ramming directly into the speeding lorry.

A few seconds after the crash, 2-3 children were thrown out of the vehicle while others remained trapped inside the auto that turned turtle due to the impact of the collision. The lorry driver reportedly stopped his vehicle 100 metres ahead of the crash site.

A preliminary investigation has been launched into the incident and the police are currently examining the CCTV footage. Prime facie, it appears that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the auto driver. However, a probe is being conducted into the matter at the moment and legal action is being taken, said the police.