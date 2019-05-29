YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to swear-in as Andhra Pradesh CM on May 30

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday (May 30). The party swept the recent polls, winning 151 seats out of the 175-member Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats out of the 25 in Andhra Pradesh.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at Vijayawada`s Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium at 12.23 pm. Sources said the CM-designate has invited the Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the swearing-in ceremony. He is also learnt to have sought the outgoing Chief Minister`s advise and suggestions for the state`s development.

Reddy has already invited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and DMK president MK Stalin, both of whom confirmed their attendance.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Reddy along with Telangana CM Rao and Governor ESL Narasimhan will leave for Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Reddy on Wednesday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple located at Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala hills. He was accompanied by party leaders Vijayasai Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, RK Roja, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and others.

The newly-elected legislators of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) unanimously elected Reddy as the legislature party leader on Saturday.

The YSR Congress Party stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide victory, winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly. One seat went to Jana Sena Party led by actor-turn politician Pawan Kalyan. After TDP`s rout, Naidu had submitted his resignation to Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday.