Another Pashto singer killed in Pakistan's SWAT, police say accused brother absconding

SWAT: In yet another case of suspected honour killing, a Pashto artist was allegedly killed by her brother in Swat in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to TNN, the singer, Sana, was stabbed to death in Banr area - a famous center for Pashto musicians in Swat district.

Local police, which are investigating the matter, sad that the singer was killed by her own brother, who escaped after committing the crime.

Though the police suspect it to be a case of honour killing, they are yet to ascertain the real motive behind the murder of the singer.

The dead body of the artist was sent to Saidu Sharif Hospital for post-mortem.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has never been a safe place for Pashto artists as a number of women singers have been killed by their relatives.

On May 7, 2019, local singer Meena was killed in Swat. According to police, Meena, was killed by her husband in Banr area of Swat.

Some times back, famous Pashto singer Ghazala Javed was killed by her husband. Ayman Udas, another artiste, was allegedly killed by her brothers over claims of dishonouring the family.

Singer Rabia Tabasum was poisoned too. The 18-year-old Pashto singer Karishma Shahzadi was allegedly killed after being injected with a spurious injection in Charsadda.

Another 18-year-old actor Bushra suffered burns on her face when acid was flung on her in Nowshera. In February this year, stage actor Sumbal was shot in the Shaikh Maltoon area of Mardan.

In June, Pashto artiste Gulnaz, alias Muskan, was shot in Peshawar’s Bhana Mari area. In August 2018, another Pashto singer Risham Khan was brutally murdered by her husband in Nowshera district.

Nazia Iqbal, a senior singer, appeared in a video online earlier this year asking her fans to help protect her daughter against harassment at the hands of her relatives. She has now left the country and settled in England.