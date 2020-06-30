All about Indian social app Chingari, alternative to Chinese TikTok

New Delhi: A day after India banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner among others, Indians have rushed to download social app Chingari.

The Indian social app Chingari seen as an alternative to Chinese TikTok has is witnessing nearly 1 lakh downloads and over 2 million views per hour since, news agency IANS has said.

Here is all you need to know about Indian social app Chingari

The app which was founded by Bengaluru-based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam in 2019.

Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people, share content, and browse through feed.

On Android, the app requires version 5.0 and up.

A Chingari user gets the opportunity to get creative with WhatsApp status, videos, audio clips, GIF stickers, and photos.

The app is available in languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Chingari also pays its users based on how viral the content creator's video becomes.

For each video a user uploads on the app, the content creator gets points per view and these points can be redeemed for money.

The Chingari app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

India on Monday (June 29) banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner among others, in a major retaliation against China amid the rising border tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A statement from the government said that the apps are 'engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'.

With IANS Inputs