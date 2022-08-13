Koo's awesome new Multilingual feature

India's home grom social media startup Koo is adding new features to its app everyday. In the same chain of things, Koo has launched a new 'Multilingual Koo (MLK)' feature that allows people to post their thoughts in the language of their choice by the means of translation. The app has launched a type to talk feature. Here are the details about the two new features of Koo app.

'Multilingual Koo (MLK)' feature

Though 'Koo' enables people to post their thoughts in the language of their choice, it is also important to carry a good thought expressed in one language to the people and communities of other languages. Keeping this in mind, 'Koo' has unveiled its MLK feature. This feature translates the message posted in any language to 9 other languages. The noteworthy point is that the translation retains the core sentiments expressed in the original language. This increases the reach of people who express their thoughts in the language of their choice, but due to translation their message reaches out to those who prefer other languages.

Koo is the first social media platform in the world to give this unique feature to its users.



'Talk to Type' feature

The 'Talk to Type' feature of 'Koo' is spectacular as it enables users to post their views without typing. In a 'Koo' app, if you click on the 'new message' tab, there is a button represented by a talking individual logo. If you click on it, you can simply say what you want to post, and words are automatically typed on the screen. All this can be done without using a keyboard. This facility is available in 10 Indian languages, and the objective is to let people express themselves in the language of their choice.

It is im[portant to note that 'Koo' is the first social media platform in the world which is using 'Talk to Type' feature, that also in 10 different languages. This comes in handy for millions of users who are more comfortable expressing themselves in the language of their respective regions. Some users are not very keen to type, this feature empowers them to express themselves the way they want.