SalamWeb

Malaysian start up builds Sharia-Compliant mobile browser SalamWeb for Muslims

New Delhi: SalamWeb, a Malaysian-based startup has come out a mobile browser aimed at delivering 'Halal' web experience.

The Muslim-friendly browser, is designed with messaging, news and other features and says that it offers Sharia-compliant browsing experience.

Primarily the mobile web browser is aimed at users in Malaysia and Indonesia.

A quick scan at its website salamweb.com shows the app has various Muslim-specific functions, such as the Qibla Compass (to indicate the direction to face to perform ritual namaaz/prayers), prayer times and daily quotes.

The app also has “SalamProtect” feature. “SalamProtect is an advanced content filter that flags material that’s better to avoid. It’s controlled and customised by you and designed to help the whole Muslim community find enjoyable content. Stay focused on what matters most and turn off what doesn’t,” the website writes.

The website further writes that every time a user uses SalamWeb to browse, chat, read news and more, they will make a donation to a worthy Muslim charity.

The app is available on both Google play and Apple App Store.

The website declares, "We are the world’s first Shariah certified web browser and digital ecosystem endorsed by Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board. In conformity with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s (MDEC) Islamic Digital Economy Mi’yar."

 

