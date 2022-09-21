Startup Story: All you need to know about Real11 - fastest growing fantasy sports app

The ultimate fun of indulging in fantasy sports is when the process/platform offers a smooth user experience. Along with user experience, expert point of view and insights become a cherry on the cake. Real11 is a fantasy gaming platform that delivers it all to its users. Fantasy sports are a gateway to living the dream of playing your favourite sport. With Real11, the dream becomes a reality, a rewarding one too!

Real11 allows users to indulge in their favourite sport while earning charming cash rewards. Real11 terms itself "a user-friendly app that is easy to navigate and locate features without chaos."

Amit Yadav and Lalit Yadav, the co-founders of the app, had launched Real11 in 2019 to enable people across India and "satiate their hunger for the sport", a company release said.

The app now has more than 100K downloads across the web. Lalit and Amit Yadav laid Real11’s foundation strong by delivering what their audience needs - One stop destination for fantasy sports.

Since October 2021, Real11 has launched casual gaming as well. Users can now indulge in carrom, ludo, solitaire, and bubble shooter too. In addition, Real11 has more than 40 Lakh active users, and the number is increasing every day! The brother duo also plans to add more sports to its fantasy sports platform.

Real11’s journey to success has been a remarkable one. Within a span of a few months, the Real11 app was downloaded by more than 10 lakh people, and in 2020, this emerging platform signed Akash Chopra as its brand ambassador.

In 2021, Gautam Gambhir became the brand ambassador of Real11. On its app, users can easily navigate through fantasy sports like cricket, football, and kabaddi. Furthermore, Real11 offers several features like live fantasy sports, leader boards, second inning contests, and a lot more."Over the years, the game of skill industry has taken a front seat and it is projected to grow even more with the evolving trends. We, at Real11, always try to come up with innovative and ingenious solutions to keep the users entertained," expressed the founders of Real11.

Fantasy sports enthusiasts can satiate their hunger by downloading the Real11 app via the web.