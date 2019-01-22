WhatsApp Dark Mode concept image revealed – Check features and how it looks

New Delhi: One of the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world –WhatsApp – is working on one of the most anticipated features for the mobile platform called Dark Mode.

WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, has revealed the concept image of the Dark Mode feature.

Usually WABetaInfo is the first to tease or release info, upcoming features of the facebook owned app. However, this time the fan site has posted image that has been sent to it by a follower.

WABetaInfo tweeted:

A follower sent me this **concept** of WhatsApp for Android with a Dark Mode (OLED compatible).

Do you like it? pic.twitter.com/DxGZtdNqZy — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 20, 2019

As per the concept image, the name Dark mode tallies with the background as has been shown in the chat window. The background of the chat window is turned dark while the chat, names, WhatsApp icons are all in white.

Other than just the looks, ,Dark Mode will reduce the strain on the eyes for those who use the app in the dark or at night time. This feature will be rolled out for both Android and iOS.

Google has finally confirmed that dark mode on Android phones uses less power and saves battery life. Dark mode essentially changes the overall colour theme of an operating system (OS) or applications to the colour black.

At a presentation in November last year, the Internet giant added how dark mode can use 43 percent less power at full brightness than "normal mode" in the YouTube app which traditionally uses a lot of white.