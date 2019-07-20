close

Arunachal Pradesh earthquake

5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh again; tremors felt in Assam, China

5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh again; tremors felt in Assam, China

East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh): An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng on Saturday morning. There are no reports of any injuries or casualties.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the quake struck at 4:24 am. It had a latitude of 7.7°N and Longitude of 92.7°E, along with a depth of 10 KMs.

As per reports, the tremors were felt in parts of Assam and bordering China.

The earthquake of the same magnitude had hit the state on Friday afternoon. The earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 64 km at the northeast of Bomdila of West Kameng district, according to USGS Big Quakes. 

Arunachal Pradesh earthquakeEarthquake
