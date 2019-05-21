Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh, family killed in suspected terror attack

National People's Party MLA Tirong Aboh was on Tuesday killed in a suspected terror attack in Arunachal Pradesh. Aboh was killed along with his family. He represented the Khonsa-West seat in Arunachal Pradesh and was contesting the Assembly election in 2019 from the seat too.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the brutal attack and urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take action against the culprits. "The NPP strongly condemns the brutal attack on Shri Tirong Aboh and his family and his security personnels," he tweeted.

The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 21, 2019

"The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack," he tweeted.

Live TV

The attack comes weeks after another NPP worker and Tirong's supporter was killed by a suspected NSCN(IM) member at a village in Arunachal Pradesh in March. The suspected member of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) assaulted Jaley Anna and his friend Kham Nai Abhi, both NPP workers, at Kheti village in Tirap district. Anna died on the spot.