हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam Board exams 2021

Assam Board Exams 2021: Students ask govt to cancel class 12 board exams

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases and approaching entrance examinations, students of the Assam board of class 12 took on Twitter to appeal the government to take the decision regarding the board examinations as soon as possible.

Assam Board Exams 2021: Students ask govt to cancel class 12 board exams
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Since the CBSE, ICSE and several other state boards cancelled the Class 12 examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of students appearing for Class 10 (SEBA) and Class 12 (AHSEC) board examinations from Assam demand the cancellation of exams.

The students started raising their demands of cancellation of exams soon after the central government announced its decision of cancelling both the CBSE and ICSE exams.

As per reports, the students are saying that the 'ongoing suspense and the delay' regarding the board exams have created mental turmoil and also leading to depression.

ALSO READ: Evaluation criteria for Class 12 under consideration, decision in two weeks: CBSE

Therefore, the Assam government must take a decision at the earliest keeping the health of the students in their minds, said the students.

According to media reports, students want the exam to be canceled for certain reasons, that are–
conducting physical exams can be a super spreader, public transportation will play a role in spreading the virus, the uncertainty that’s been going on put’s mental pressure on students’ minds.

Students of the Assam board took on Twitter to appeal to the government to take a decision sooner as students have various entrance exams to prepare for.

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (June 4) said that a decision on conducting the class 12 board exams under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be taken after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the students.

While addressing a press conference at the national capital, the Assam chief minister said a decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders as it is a question of a students’ future.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam Board exams 2021board exams 2021Board exam cancellationAHSEC
Next
Story

Healthcare violence has become alarming phenomenon across the country: IMA writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT27M54S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: How scorching sun and sultry heat troubling people?