Assam Board Exams 2021: Students ask govt to cancel class 12 board exams

New Delhi: Since the CBSE, ICSE and several other state boards cancelled the Class 12 examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of students appearing for Class 10 (SEBA) and Class 12 (AHSEC) board examinations from Assam demand the cancellation of exams.

The students started raising their demands of cancellation of exams soon after the central government announced its decision of cancelling both the CBSE and ICSE exams.

As per reports, the students are saying that the 'ongoing suspense and the delay' regarding the board exams have created mental turmoil and also leading to depression.

ALSO READ: Evaluation criteria for Class 12 under consideration, decision in two weeks: CBSE

Therefore, the Assam government must take a decision at the earliest keeping the health of the students in their minds, said the students.

According to media reports, students want the exam to be canceled for certain reasons, that are–

conducting physical exams can be a super spreader, public transportation will play a role in spreading the virus, the uncertainty that’s been going on put’s mental pressure on students’ minds.

Students of the Assam board took on Twitter to appeal to the government to take a decision sooner as students have various entrance exams to prepare for.

If CBSE can cancel why not AHSEC/SEBA? Uniformity should be maintained by all the state boards. Entrance exams are near, we can't keep waiting for boards to happen. The vaccination process is also too slow. Can we expect a good move by AHSEC/SEBA? #cancelstateboardexam2021 — Bhargav Gogoi (@BhargavGogoi12) June 1, 2021

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (June 4) said that a decision on conducting the class 12 board exams under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be taken after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the students.

While addressing a press conference at the national capital, the Assam chief minister said a decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders as it is a question of a students’ future.

Live TV