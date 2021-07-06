Assam declares lockdown, round-the-clock curfew in 7 districts from July 7; restaurants, shops to remain shut, inter-state movement suspended

NEW DELHI: The Assam government on Tuesday declared a complete lockdown and round-the-clock curfew in seven COVID-19 hit districts of the state from July 7 till further notice.

The state government issued a revised and consolidated guideline for both rural and urban areas urging people to strictly follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The state government notice said that there will be around the clock curfew and commercial setups, restaurants, shops will remain shut in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon, according to news agency ANI.

Assam | Total lockdown declared in 7 dists-Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath&Morigaon from July 7 till further notice. Round the clock curfew; commercial setups, restaurants, shops remain shut. Ban on public & pvt transport. Inter-state movement suspended pic.twitter.com/tM8N4szkuz — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Public and private transport will not be allowed to operate and inter-state movement has also been suspended by the Assam government.

"There will be total containment in 7 districts showing high positivity rate in recent days and these are Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morignon district," an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) order said, as per ANI.

Other restrictions, including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones etc, and exemptions as notified in the order of June 26 will continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by the Assam government order.

