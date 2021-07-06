हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Assam declares lockdown, round-the-clock curfew in 7 districts from July 7; restaurants, shops to remain shut, inter-state movement suspended

Public and private transport will not be allowed to operate and inter-state movement has also been suspended by the Assam government.

Assam declares lockdown, round-the-clock curfew in 7 districts from July 7; restaurants, shops to remain shut, inter-state movement suspended
Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: The Assam government on Tuesday declared a complete lockdown and round-the-clock curfew in seven COVID-19 hit districts of the state from July 7 till further notice.

The state government issued a revised and consolidated guideline for both rural and urban areas urging people to strictly follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The state government notice said that there will be around the clock curfew and commercial setups, restaurants, shops will remain shut in Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon, according to news agency ANI. 

 

 

Public and private transport will not be allowed to operate and inter-state movement has also been suspended by the Assam government.

"There will be total containment in 7 districts showing high positivity rate in recent days and these are Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morignon district," an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) order said, as per ANI.

Other restrictions, including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones etc, and exemptions as notified in the order of June 26 will continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by the Assam government order.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AssamlockdownAssam curfewCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Assam Board Results 2021: Evaluation criteria for class 10, 12 to be announced soon

Must Watch

PT4M47S

IAF's preparations on drone and counter drone technology intensify, will soon include 10 Anti-Drone Systems