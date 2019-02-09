Black flags shown to PM Modi for second consecutive day in Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday shown black flags in at least two places in Guwahati for a second consecutive day over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the Northeast, arrived in Assam on Friday evening.

Black flags were waved at PM Modi All by Assam Students Union (AASU) members who also shouted slogans against the contentious Citizenship Bill.

The prime minister witnessed the protests when he travelled to the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, where he spent the night, from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

A large number of AASU members were seen waving black flags to the prime minister and shouting slogans as his convoy crossed the gates of the Gauhati University at around 6.30 pm and a few minutes later as he crossed the premises of the AASU headquarters on M G Road.

Slogans like 'Modi go back', 'Scrap Citizenship Amendment Bill', 'Joi Aai Asom (Glory to Mother Assam)' was heard.

This is Modi's third visit to Assam since December 25, 2018, when he inaugurated the Bogibeel bridge. In his second visit on January 4 this year, the prime minister had told a rally in Silchar that the Citizenship Bill would be passed by Parliament soon, triggering widespread protests in the state.

