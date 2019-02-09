हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Citizenship Bill will in no way cause harm to Assam and Northeast: PM Modi

He was addressing a public rally here in the Assembly constituency of Assam health minister and BJP-led NEDA convener Himata Biswa Sarma.

Citizenship Bill will in no way cause harm to Assam and Northeast: PM Modi
ANI photo

Changsari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the people of Assam and the North East that the citizenship bill will in no way cause harm to their interest.

He was addressing a public rally here in the Assembly constituency of Assam health minister and BJP-led NEDA convener Himata Biswa Sarma.

"It is a national commitment to the people of the North East that they will not be harmed in any way and citizenship will be only granted after due investigation and recommendation of the state governments," Modi said. 

It must be understood that there is a difference between those who forcefully entered the country and those who were "forced to flee their homes to save their lives due to their faith. Both are not the same", he said.

"We have committed to provide shelter to those who are minorities in neighbouring countries and had to leave everything due to the atrocities inflicted on them. They have come to our country and embraced the idea and ethos of Mother India," he said.

The BJP is committed to implement the 36-year old Assam Accord and a committee set up on the implementation of its Clause 6 is a step in that direction, Modi said.

The BJP-led NDA government is committed to protect the language, culture, resources, hopes and aspirations of the people of Assam and North East, he said.

The prime minister also said the BJP government was committed to make Assam the oil and gas hub of the country and in the last four years projects worth Rs 14,000 crore have been completed.

Tags:
Narendra ModiAssamNorth East
Next
Story

Black flags shown to PM Modi for second consecutive day in Assam

Must Watch

PT8M4S

Watch PM Modi live speech live speech from Assam

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close