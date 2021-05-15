हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Assam announces stricter lockdown rules, all shops and offices to close by 11 am

Assam imposes new stricter COVID-19 guidelines to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Assam government on Saturday imposed stricter COVID-19 measures making it mandatory for commercial establishments to shut shop by 11 am.

A total ban of movement of individuals from 12 noon to 5 am has been imposed movement will only be allowed for 7 hours from 5 am to 12 noon.

On May 15, an order was issued by Assam government and signed by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah stating that the new directives will come into force from 5 am on May 16, until further orders.

Here are the new lockdown rules:

* All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 11 AM on all days.
* All vehicles other than government vehicles and those exempted vide Order No. ASDMA.24/2020/Pt-2/250 dated 13th May, 2021 will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd- even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 12 noon. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.
* There shall be total ban on movement of individuals from 12 noon to 5 AM daily, except for exemptions specified in Order No. ASDMA.24/2020/Pt-2/250 dated 13th May, 2021.
* Other restrictions as notified vide Order No. ASDMA.24/2020/Pt-2/241 dated 12th May, 2021 and clarifications issued vide Order No. ASDMA.24/2020/Pt-2/250 dated 13Ih May. 2021 shall continue except the modification of timing as above.
* The above order is issued to further strengthen the containment of spread of COVID-19

In an earlier order, the government had imposed more restrictions in the state beginning from May 13 to curb the COVID-19 spread. As per that order, all offices, religious places and weekly markets were shut for 15 days in urban and semi-urban areas of the state. Movement of people from 2 PM to 5 AM was also prohibited.

