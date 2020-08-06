Curfew imposed in several areas of Assam's Sonitpur after violent clashes between two groups over Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan rally

A curfew was imposed on Wednesday in several areas of Sonitpur district in Assam after violent clashes erupted between two groups over a rally for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan. The curfew has been clamped in areas under the Thelamara and Dhekiajuli police stations from 10 pm on August 5 until further notice. A four-wheeler vehicle and three motorcycles were torched by agitators in these areas.

In an official order, the Sonitpur District Magistrate said, "There exists a grave law and order situation due to the present scenario at village Goruduba and Bharahingori of Paschim Borgaon GP under the Thelamara PS Area and whereas the groups are trying to indulge in the violence in the name of protest and in view of the present events there is an apprehension of grave risks and danger to human life and properties if persons are allowed to move freely."

The order added, "An emergency has arisen which necessitates immediate action and speedy remedy for the maintenance of public order and tranquillity. Therefore considering the above facts and circumstances...no one who has not got a special permit from the undersigned shall to go about in public or leave their house within the limit of Thelamara and Dhekiajuli PS area w.e.f 10.00 PM of 5th August 2020 until further order."

Anticipating that tension might spread to Guwahati, section 144 CrPC was imposed prohibiting assembly of more than five persons on August 4.

Another order by the Guwahati's West Police District Deputy Commissioner of Police read, "Some specified and unspecified persons or groups of persons or organizations/associations are likely to disturb the normal functioning of Offices, movement of public and flow of traffic in parts of West Police District, Guwahati and it is apprehended that such groups of persons or organizations/ associations arc planning or carry out agitation/demonstration/shouting of slogans in parts of West Police District, Guwahati which may cause a breach of peace and public order and may cause disturbance/interruption of peaceful movement of the public, traffic and also normal functioning of Offices."

It added, "...prohibit an assembly of more than 5 (five) persons, agitation, demonstration, procession and shouting slogans in the entire West Police District, Guwahati covering areas under Bharalumukh. Fatasil Ambari, Gorchuk, Jalukbari and Azara Police Station...The order shall remain in force w.e.f. 4th August 2020."