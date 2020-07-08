हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hits Assam's Karbi Anglong

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Assam on Wednesday afternoon. The tremors were felt in the Karbi Anglong region of the state.

Earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hits Assam's Karbi Anglong

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Assam on Wednesday afternoon. The tremors were felt in the Karbi Anglong region of the state.

It occurred at 2.26 pm (IST) at latitude 26.34 N and longitude 93.15 E at a depth of 35 km.

